Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.32. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 38,016 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

