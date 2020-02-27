Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.35

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.62. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,376,575 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.50.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc
B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc
Lithium Americas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85
Lithium Americas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85
First US Bancshares Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48
First US Bancshares Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report