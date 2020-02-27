Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.35

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.62. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,376,575 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.50.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

