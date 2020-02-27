Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 64,000 shares traded.
TTPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.40.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
