Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.00. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 64,000 shares traded.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

