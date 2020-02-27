Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.80. Fox Marble shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 276,974 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.