Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 35,648 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.53.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

