Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 2,010,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201% from the average session volume of 667,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

