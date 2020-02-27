Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 7445500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Ballantyne Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$148,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,286,620.58. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $158,936 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

