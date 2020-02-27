Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) shares fell 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 277,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 228,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $15.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

