iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Shares Up 20%

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD)’s share price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 302,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 88,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report