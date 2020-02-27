iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Shares Up 20%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD)’s share price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 302,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 88,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSIGN Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.