FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.39.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

