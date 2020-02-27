Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commscope by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Commscope has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

