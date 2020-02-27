IOOF (ASX:IFL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.61

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $5.97. IOOF shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2,162,928 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$7.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.01.

Get IOOF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. IOOF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.30%.

In related news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.