Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

SGEN opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report