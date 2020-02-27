Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

SGEN opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.