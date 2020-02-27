Analyzing Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Finisar alerts:

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Finisar and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29 Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 6.07 $43.49 million $0.45 40.82

Lattice Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar. Finisar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Finisar and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Finisar presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Finisar.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07% Lattice Semiconductor 10.76% 21.42% 10.23%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Finisar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.