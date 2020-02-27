Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.50 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of B stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,647,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

