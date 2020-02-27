Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Carnival stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 14.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Carnival by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carnival by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

