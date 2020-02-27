Lundin Gold Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

LUG stock opened at C$11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.