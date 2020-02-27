Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYAAY. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

RYAAY opened at $75.72 on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report