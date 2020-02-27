William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AptarGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.71.

ATR opened at $104.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 213.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

