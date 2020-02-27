National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

EGO opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $372,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

