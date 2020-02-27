Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rentokil Initial plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler expects that the business services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

