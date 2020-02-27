Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 60,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Solitario Zinc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

