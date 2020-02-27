Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

