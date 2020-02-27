Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $336.65

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.65 and traded as high as $360.00. Anpario shares last traded at $360.00, with a volume of 10,261 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $83.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

