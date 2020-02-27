US Capital Advisors Reaffirms Buy Rating for Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

US Capital Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after buying an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.