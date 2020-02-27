$108.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $108.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $95.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $444.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.55 million, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $469.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

FFIN stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,253. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after buying an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

