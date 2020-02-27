Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Petrolia Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BBLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Petrolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

