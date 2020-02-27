Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

