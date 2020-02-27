Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $4.08. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 18,800 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.
Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.22.
Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).
