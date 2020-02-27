Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $4.08. Arca Biopharma shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 18,800 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Get Arca Biopharma alerts:

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.94% of Arca Biopharma worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.