Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 23553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

