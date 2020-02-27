American Campus Communities, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

