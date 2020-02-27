Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report