Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Issued By KeyCorp

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

