Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWM. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE SWM opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

