Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.35 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

