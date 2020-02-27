Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

