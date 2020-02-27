Cormark Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities cut Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.95.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.