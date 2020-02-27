Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Canfor has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

