BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. BE Semiconductor Industrs has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.