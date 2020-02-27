Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

