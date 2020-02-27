Imperial Capital Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

CNK opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.