Cormark Comments on Silver Standard Resources Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

