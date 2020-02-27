Brokers Offer Predictions for Leagold Mining Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Leagold Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$3.64 price objective on shares of Leagold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE LMC opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Leagold Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.