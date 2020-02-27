ValuEngine Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Hold

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

AAVVF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

