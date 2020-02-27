Canfor’s (CFPZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CFPZF stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

