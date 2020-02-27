Canfor’s (CFPZF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CFPZF stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Kinross Gold Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.30
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
Hannan Metals Stock Price Down 17.1%
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
The India Fund Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
iSIGN Media Solutions Shares Up 20%
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion
Brokerages Expect Commscope Holding Company Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report