Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

AMPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

