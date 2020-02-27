KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HSC opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

