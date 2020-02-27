Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Diageo has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

