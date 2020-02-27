National Bank Financial Boosts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$37.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

TSE:HCG opened at C$29.99 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.37 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.76.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.