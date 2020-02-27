Financial Review: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NASB Financial and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.87 $5.58 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

Summary

Madison County Financial beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

