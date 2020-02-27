US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 1.8% After Earnings Miss

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.63, approximately 12,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 147,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

