US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 1.8% After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.63, approximately 12,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 147,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Review: NASB Financial & Madison County Financial
Financial Review: NASB Financial & Madison County Financial
US Concrete Trading Down 1.8% After Earnings Miss
US Concrete Trading Down 1.8% After Earnings Miss
New Gold Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
New Gold Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade
Mallinckrodt Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Mallinckrodt Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
White Mountains Insurance Group & Kinsale Capital Group Head to Head Review
White Mountains Insurance Group & Kinsale Capital Group Head to Head Review
CIBT Education Group & Legacy Education Alliance Financial Contrast
CIBT Education Group & Legacy Education Alliance Financial Contrast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report